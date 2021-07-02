J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $884,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.4% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 268,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

