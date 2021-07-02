James C. Webster Sells 5,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. 121,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $8,373,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $5,112,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

