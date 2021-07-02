Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €233.50 ($274.71).

ZO1 opened at €277.80 ($326.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 52-week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52-week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €248.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.27.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

