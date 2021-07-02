Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

