Jeneq Management LP Has $24.48 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jeneq Management LP lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for about 5.7% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.96 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

