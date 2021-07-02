Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,158. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

