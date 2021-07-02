John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

