John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
