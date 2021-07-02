JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $101.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. Cowen increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

