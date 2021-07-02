JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of Triumph Group worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 48,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of TGI opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

