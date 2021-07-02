JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,621 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $397.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.24. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.36 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

