JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.80 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 154.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

