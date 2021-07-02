JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CUBE. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

