JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,008 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $585,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.34. 368,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,355. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $470.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

