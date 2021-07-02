JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

