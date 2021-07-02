JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares GBX 5.50 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JSGI opened at GBX 506.55 ($6.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 496.45. The stock has a market cap of £276.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson purchased 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £19,890.86 ($25,987.54). Also, insider Tom Walker purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,606.22). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,642.

