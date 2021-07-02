Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JUVAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.65.
Juva Life Company Profile
