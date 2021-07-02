Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JUVAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

