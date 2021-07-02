K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.10

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.10 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 63148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 40.73.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

