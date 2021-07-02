Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey Sells 1,000 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.73. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.