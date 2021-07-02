Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KARO. Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Karooooo stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.43. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $770.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

