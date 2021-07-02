Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $114,254.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,218.44 or 0.99877860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

