Kebab Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,080.00 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Kebab Token has a market cap of $248,722.15 and $1,080.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kebab Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00126796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00167805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,991.56 or 0.99849636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kebab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kebab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kebab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kebab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kebab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.