Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $104,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after acquiring an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.83, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

