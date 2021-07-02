Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €850.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €774.45 ($911.12).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €739.20 ($869.65) on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €719.46.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

