Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.50 and last traded at $135.50. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

