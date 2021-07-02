Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

