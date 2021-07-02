KeyCorp Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.28. Magna International has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,183,000 after buying an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

