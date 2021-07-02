KeyCorp Comments on Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.