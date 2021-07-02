Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 319.98 ($4.18) on Friday. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

