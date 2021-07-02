KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $251.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $260.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

