Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

