Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $343.30 and last traded at $338.31. 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGDEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.62. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -230.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

