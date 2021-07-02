Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Kirby worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

