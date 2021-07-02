Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.88

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and traded as low as $19.48. Kirin shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 13,588 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.
About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
