Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.88

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and traded as low as $19.48. Kirin shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 13,588 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

