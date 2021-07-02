KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

