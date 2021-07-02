KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.