KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $20.69 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $20.69 or 0.00061327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $161.07 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

