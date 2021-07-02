Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Kodiak Sciences worth $41,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $170,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,042,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,532,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

KOD opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.76. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.