Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 43.6% in June

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KMTUY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

KMTUY stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 84,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.