Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KIROY remained flat at $$14.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44.
About Kumba Iron Ore
