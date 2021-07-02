Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KIROY remained flat at $$14.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

