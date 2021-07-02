La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 154.3% in June

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

LFDJF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

