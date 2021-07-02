La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.70 Million

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $486.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.10 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $285.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.85 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.