Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.57.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$46.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

