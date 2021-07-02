Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.57.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$46.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
