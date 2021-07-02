Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.