Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $53,949.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.