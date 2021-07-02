Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $88.17

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.17, but opened at $89.98. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $89.92, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

