Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director Purchases $5,999,962.50 in Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 195,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

