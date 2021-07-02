Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 63,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.