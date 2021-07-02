Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 3,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

