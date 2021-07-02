Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,245 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 148,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,897,008. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

