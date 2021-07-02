Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.88. 5,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.